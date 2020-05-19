You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 16
DAKOTA CITY --  The Dakota County Health Department confirmed 2 more deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 16.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the health department said there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County. The total number of cases is 1,565.

