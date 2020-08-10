Dakota County reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported nine additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total to 1,900.

Earlier Monday, the county said it had recorded its 43rd death tied to the novel coronavirus, but said later that had been an error.

The county has reported a cumulative total of 6,827 negative tests since COVID-19 arrived in the area in the spring.

"As we move through different phases of reopening Dakota County, we would like our residents to remember to social distance, wear a mask in public, wash hands often and sanitize common use areas," Dakota County Health director Natasha Ritchison said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect updated information from Dakota County health authorities.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.