Dakota County reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases
Dakota County reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported nine additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total to 1,900.

Earlier Monday, the county said it had recorded its 43rd death tied to the novel coronavirus, but said later that had been an error.

The county has reported a cumulative total of 6,827 negative tests since COVID-19 arrived in the area in the spring.

"As we move through different phases of reopening Dakota County, we would like our residents to remember to social distance, wear a mask in public, wash hands often and sanitize common use areas," Dakota County Health director Natasha Ritchison said.  

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect updated information from Dakota County health authorities.

