Dakota Dunes orthopedic surgeon receives Humanitarian of the Year Award

SIOUX CITY -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) presented a Dakota Dunes pediatric orthopedic surgeon with the organization's Humanitarian of the Year Award, March 30,.

With more than 39,000 members, the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists, AAOS awarded Steven J. Meyer with the award based upon his distinguished humanitarian activities while providing heath care and human services in the eastern African country of Tanzania for more than 20 years.

Meyer's Tanzania work began in 1996 when he and his wife did a three-week mission with their church. After witnessing the country's profound poverty, the couple established the nonprofit Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM) six month after returning to the United States.

Originally, STEMM's goal was for Meyer to travel, once a year, to Tanzania in order to train the country's eight orthopedic surgeons. Today, the country has nearly 40 orthopedic surgeons and Meyer makes several trip each year.

Overall, more than 1,000 general and orthopedic surgeries have been completed in Tanzania since STEMM's inception.