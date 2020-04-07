Dakota Dunes orthopedic surgeon receives Humanitarian of the Year Award

SIOUX CITY -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) presented a Dakota Dunes pediatric orthopedic surgeon with the organization's Humanitarian of the Year Award, March 30,.
With more than 39,000 members, the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists, AAOS awarded Steven J. Meyer with the award based upon his distinguished humanitarian activities while providing heath care and human services in the eastern African country of Tanzania for more than 20 years.
Meyer's Tanzania work began in 1996 when he and his wife did a three-week mission with their church. After witnessing the country's profound poverty, the couple established the nonprofit Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM) six month after returning to the United States.
Originally, STEMM's goal was for Meyer to travel, once a year, to Tanzania in order to train the country's eight orthopedic surgeons. Today, the country has nearly 40 orthopedic surgeons and Meyer makes several trip each year.
Overall, more than 1,000 general and orthopedic surgeries have been completed in Tanzania since STEMM's inception.
In May 2017, STEMM were at the scene of a tragic Arusha, Tanzania bus crash that killed 35 school children and left the three surviving children with more than 25 fractures..
Through Meyer's efforts, the sole survivors were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, were Meyer and his Center for Neurological and Orthopedic Sciences (CNOS) were able to perform life and limb-saving surgeries. Today, all three children are healthy and back in Tanzania.
Meyer said he is deeply gratified by what STEMM has accomplished over the years and looks forward to future initatives."
"There's a lot of work to do," Meyer, who has completed more than 50 trips to Tanzania. "I'm looking forward with great excitement to the next 50 (trips)."
