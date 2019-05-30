FORT WASHINGTON, Maryland -- If at first you don't succeed, try again.
That's likely what Brendan Lindsey, 11, of Dakota Dunes, is thinking.
The Dakota Valley Middle School student was eliminated from the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee during the competition's third round in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.
What was the word that tripped him up? It was stannum, which is a term, likely Latin, that means tin.
The seventh grader earned him the right to compete with approximately 561 of America's top spellers after claiming the top prize during the South Dakota Scripps National Spelling Bee, held March 16, at the University of South Dakota.
In case you were wondering, yes, Brendan can try out again next year. Spellers can continue to compete until they become 15 year old.