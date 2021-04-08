Dance Competition taking place at SC Convention Center

SIOUX CITY -- Mainstage Productions will be holdings its annual Convention and Dance Competition at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., Friday through Sunday.

More than 250 dancers from 10 dance studios will be participating during the competition which attracted convention faculty and contest judges from Broadway Dance Center of New York.

Friday's competition program will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday. The convention will continue at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will conclude with a 4 p.m. showcase.

Mainstage Productions organizers say the convention will bring excitement to Sioux City and give individual dancers a morale boost following a year when live conventions were canceled due to COVID concerns.

