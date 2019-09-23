{{featured_button_text}}
dancing with the stars
SIOUX CITY -- "Dancing with the Stars -- Live Tour 2020" will be coming March 15 to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

The all-new production will feature fan favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" TV show. 

The tour will deliver performances from such world-renowned dancers as Brandon Armstrong, Lyndsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnston, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, among others.

Tickets are now available at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or at OrpheumLive.com.  

