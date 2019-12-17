David Lee Roth to join KISS in Tyson Events Center show

SIOUX CITY -- Rock icon David Lee Roth will be a special guest for KISS End of the Road Tour, which will be coming, Feb. 21, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Roth will be bringing his exciting stage show which features a set list of classic hits to the concert starring KISS.
Known for their larger-than-life performances, KISS will officially close their tour with a show on July 17, 2021 in New York.
Tickets are available at Tysoncenter.org, 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.