STORM LAKE, Iowa - A man and a child died, and two children have been hospitalized after a vehicle went through the ice, Sunday night, in Storm Lake.
At approximately 5:42 p.m., the Buena Vista Sheriff's Office received a report of the incident.
The Sheriff's Office, the Storm Lake Police Department and the Storm Lake Fire Department responded, went onto the ice, located an adult and three small children, bringing them to shore. A Buena Vista Regional Medical Center ambulance transported them to the hospital.
According to a Buena Vista Sheriff's Office news release, issued Monday morning, the adult male and one of the children were pronounce dead. The other two children were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The names of the victims are not being released at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Buena Vista Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).