DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Denison, Iowa's Denison Elementary School as one of six schools to receive a $50,000 grant through the Computer Science is Elementary project.
The Governor's STEM Advisory Council and the Iowa Department of Education are partnering with business and industry on this project to transform high poverty elementary schools into models of innovative computer science instruction.
In addition to Denison Elementary School, the following were also chosen: Lenihan Intermediate School (Marshalltown); Cora B. Darling Elementary School (Postville); East Union Elementary School (East Union); Perry Elementary School (Perry); and Richardson Elementary School (Fort Madison).
"Computer science is a basic skill that's required for success in a workplace constantly impacted by innovation and technology," Reynolds said. "With tomorrow's workers sitting in today's classrooms, we must prepare our students to be continuous learners and adaptable for the disruptive economy of the future."