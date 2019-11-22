You are the owner of this article.
Denison teacher accused of racial slur will return to class
DENISON, Iowa -- A Denison High School teacher who was placed on administrative leave after students said she used a racially charged word during a class discussion will be returning to work on Monday.

The Denison School District said an administrative leave for Crystal Holt, a government teacher, has been lifted following an investigation.

In a statement released Thursday night, the district said they were alerted to the incident on Nov. 15, the day after the derogatory word was used as a part of an instructional time.

Dozens of students staged a walkout Tuesday to protest Holt's use of the word. She said the slur was used to give historic context. Students said the point could be made without its usage.

"It is clear that this situation has significantly impacted the (Denison) educational environment," the district said in its statement. "It is equally clear that the teacher had no malicious intent."

The district also said it will work with Holt to implement necessary changes to transition the teacher back into classroom while addressing the concerns of those involved.

The district said it is committed to work with parents, students, families, community member and staff to implement a High School Cultural Advisory Committee, which has the goal developing an action plan for enhancing a learning environment that is free from cultural bias.

In addition, the district will continue to enhance professional development in the areas of diversity and cultural training.

"As a district, we understand the significance of this situation, and regret the impact this has had on students, families, faculty, our district and community," the statement concluded. "We remain committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff."

Holt is the wife of state Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison.

