Denison teacher accused of racial slur will return to class

"It is clear that this situation has significantly impacted the (Denison) educational environment," the district said in its statement. "It is equally clear that the teacher had no malicious intent."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The district also said it will work with Holt to implement necessary changes to transition the teacher back into classroom while addressing the concerns of those involved.

The district said it is committed to work with parents, students, families, community member and staff to implement a High School Cultural Advisory Committee, which has the goal developing an action plan for enhancing a learning environment that is free from cultural bias.

In addition, the district will continue to enhance professional development in the areas of diversity and cultural training.

"As a district, we understand the significance of this situation, and regret the impact this has had on students, families, faculty, our district and community," the statement concluded. "We remain committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff."