Denison teacher accused of racial slur will return to class

"It is clear that this situation has significantly impacted the (Denison) educational environment," the district said in its statement. "It is equally clear that the teacher had no malicious intent."
The first Woodbury County Courthouse, 1878-1918, stood at the southeast corner of Sixth and Pierce streets.
The Woodbury County Courthouse is under construction in this photo from Sept. 19, 1916.
The Woodbury County Courthouse is shown under construction in this photo from May 24, 1917. The courthouse opened the following year.
An early drawing of the Woodbury County Courthouse is shown.
The Woodbury County Courthouse dome is under construction in this photo from Oct. 17, 1917.
A page from "The Western Architect" publication from February 1921, showing the interior of the Woodbury County Courthouse.
A page from "The Western Architect" publication from February 1921, showing the interior of the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Traffic drives on Douglas Street in front of the Woodbury County Courthouse, left, and Sioux City Hall in about 1965. City Hall was found to be tipping in January 1965.
The current Woodbury County courthouse.
A view from inside the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Light fixtures inside the Woodbury County Courthouse.
The 90-year-old mail chute in the Woodbury County Courthouse was shut down in 2011 because it didn't meet U.S. Postal Service requirements for public access.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew is shown in the county courthouse in a April 2015 photo.
The elevators of the Woodbury County Courthouse, which date to 1918, are shown.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services director, climbs over a bench in Courtroom 203 on the second-floor of the county courthouse in July 2016. The courtroom was closed while workers repaired a slab of marble that fell out of a window surround and almost caused stained glass windows to fall out of their frames.
Straps and a board hold up a failing terra cotta tile at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services Director, raises a lift to a loose piece of terra cotta at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016. Terra cotta tiles on the south side of the building's exterior were in immediate danger of falling down to the ground and there several additional areas where cement grout was missing on the decorative tiles.
People attend an election watch party at the Woodbury County Courthouse in November 2016.
Ceiling tiles at the Woodbury County Courthouse, shown in December 2016, were in need of repairs.
The Woodbury County Courthouse features sculptural work by Alfonso Iannelli, an influential Italian-American modernist artist who briefly worked with Frank Lloyd Wright.
Two buffalo head sculptures can be seen on the backside of the Woodbury County Courthouse, which opened in 1918. The building is an example of Prairie School architecture.
The Woodbury County Courthouse, which opened in March 1918 at 620 Douglas St., houses courtrooms and most county departments.
The district also said it will work with Holt to implement necessary changes to transition the teacher back into classroom while addressing the concerns of those involved.
The district said it is committed to work with parents, students, families, community member and staff to implement a High School Cultural Advisory Committee, which has the goal developing an action plan for enhancing a learning environment that is free from cultural bias.
In addition, the district will continue to enhance professional development in the areas of diversity and cultural training.
"As a district, we understand the significance of this situation, and regret the impact this has had on students, families, faculty, our district and community," the statement concluded. "We remain committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff."
Holt is the wife of state Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison.
Bootleggers, which operated in the former McCarthy & Bailey's space in Sioux City, closed in 2019 after only a few months in operation.
Rebos closed in Sioux City in 2019.
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs, 2928 Gordon Dr., opened and closed in 2019.
Pita Pit, 2927 Hamilton Blvd., permanently closed on July 31.
From left, Gud n Free chef Eric Schroll and co-owner Mike Orlando put finishing touches to the allergy-free food in a Journal file photo. The restaurant at 3120 Floyd Blvd. closed in 2018.
Lisa Hinkle and Kent Frohock show off some of the massive sandwiches from Hamilton Bar & Grill, which closed after less than a year of operation.
Chef Don Shriver works at Krause's Main Street Burgers in Hinton, Iowa. The restaurant closed in 2018.
Michael Klatt shows off food items at McCarthy & Bailey's Irish Pub, which closed in 2018.
George's Hot Dog Shoppe is shown at 1419 Hamilton Blvd. in a June 2016 file photo. The shop later closed.
An employee dishes up ice cream for customers at Cold Stone Creamery in Sioux City in a 2011 photo. The shop at
1921 Hamilton Blvd. closed Sunday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Aaron Sailer holds a tray of donuts at Sprinkles Donut & Coffee Shop in Sioux City. The shop closed in 2018.
Steve Margeas holds a coney dog at his Coney Island restaurant in downtown Sioux City in 2010. The hot dog restaurant, which had been in his family since 1918, closed after 99 years of business.
Patrons study the menu at Tanner's Bar & Grill in Sioux City on Jan. 13, 2017, the first day of business. The restaurant closed in 2018.
A barbecued Reuben sandwich and a rack of ribs are shown at Sns BBQ in Le Mars in 2017, the year the restaurant closed.
Owner Tiffany Parsons is pictured at the former Daily Grind in Sioux City in 2016. The eatery closed the following year.
Crazy Bob's BBQ in Sioux City closed in 2017.
Pamela Lang, right, of Little Chicago Deli & Grill, serves customer Brody Whalen, left, of Sioux City, at the restaurant in November 2013. The restaurant closed in 2017.
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Elie's South of the Border, 1951 Leech Ave, closed in late 2014.
The former Carlos O'Kelly's at Sunnybrook Plaza is shown. The Mexican restaurant chain closed in March 2014.
Robert Ford shows off Thanksgiving food in 2012 at Red Bones Cafe, which closed in the subsequent years.
The exterior of South Sioux City's China Super Buffet is shown in 2011. The restaurant closed in 2014.
Mac Behrs Sports Bar, losed in May 2014. 1201 Fourth St, c
Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill at 1700 Hamilton Blvd. closed in January 2014.
The Black Bear Diner at 5030 Sergeant Road in Lakeport Commons closed in October 2013.
The Five Guys at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City is shown after it opened in 2009. The windows were boarded up after the burger joint abruptly closed in 2013.
Bev's on the River, shown above along the Missouri River in Sioux City, was replaced by Crave restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Maid-Rite, 2509 Hamilton Blvd., closed in December 2011.
The former Black Bear Diner at 2301 Hamilton Blvd. is shown in July 2012.
The former Eldon's restaurant at
3322 Singing Hills Blvd. is shown in a file photo.
Ending a successful 33-year run, Ted Herbold sold his Theo's Steakhouse & Lounge in 2009.
Luigi Turletti in the former Botticelli bar on Nov. 13, 2004.
Owners Adam and Alyssa Feigus stand in the kitchen of the former Bluestem restaurant in Sioux City.
Damaris Norman-Sutton is shown with a hot beef sandwich at her former restaurant.
Derek and Sue Lochner, owners/operators of the former House of Q restaurant in Sioux City, show off a sandwich in 2011.
Chef Jerry Norman puts an almond crust on salmon filets in the kitchen of the former Max's Restuarant at the Southern Hills Mall in December 1999.
Jeff and Chris Smurthwaite, owners of the former Windy City Pizzeria, show off a couple of pizzas.
Former vendors in the food court at Southern Hills Mall are shown.
Spaghetti Depot located in KD Station.
The former Green Gables Restaurant operated at
1800 Pierce St. in Sioux City.
Arcadia Restaurant was located at Pierce and 14th streets in Sioux City.
Sign at entrance to Casa Grande.
Little King in Sioux City.
Toller Drug's Starlight Room
A worker stands by the buffet at the Normandy restaurant in this image taken in January of 1974.
Danny's Restaurant, 2910 Military Road, was operated for many years by Danny Baker. An early morning fire on Dec. 3, 1968, resulted in severe damage to the building.
Country Kitchen was located at 620 S. Lewis Blvd. This image was used by the advertising department at KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s.
Undated image taken inside the Paddock in South Sioux City.
The Half Moon Inn was located at 714 S. Lewis Blvd. This image is from the early 1950s.
Little King in Sioux City.
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
The Biltmore Motel and Restaurant was located at 5900 Gordon Dr. This image was used for advertising on KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s. The Biltmore dates back to the 1950s.
Undated photo taken in the kitchen at Casa Grande.
Anna Mae’s Town Club was located next to Holman Maytag in Sioux City.
Indecent Exposure Burger
An Indecent Exposure Burger is shown Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Krause's Main Street Burgers in Hinton, Iowa. The burger featured a one-pound burger patty, ham, bacon and cheese.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger
Have you ever needed a photo ID when ordering a burger? Served with Kentucky bourbon whiskey, Bar Louie's Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger is only available for customers age 21 and over.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Taste food truck
Malon Downs and his son, Elijah, cook hamburgers Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Taste food truck during Food Truck Friday in downtown Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Taste's island burger
Taste's Island Burger comes topped with pineapple slices and a pineapple chipotle sauce.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
Brightside Burger
Chef Sarah Byers plates a Brightside Burger inside the kitchen at the Brightside Cafe and Deli in May 2018.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Prime Rib Melt
Madonna Rose Cafe's Prime Rib Melt is an elevated version of a Patty Melt. Instead of the traditional hamburger patty, this meaty sandwich is made with shaved slice of prime rib.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Clyde's Burger
Chef Horacio Ochoa of Clyde's Grill & Pub poses for a photo with a steakhouse burger in Sioux City on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Big Daddy burger
A Big Daddy bacon cheese burger is shown at Sugar Daddy's in North Sioux City on Aug. 27, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Key Club Steakhouse Burger
Made with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon, truffle oil and steak sauce, 1008 Key Club's Steakhouse Burger gives a unique spin to traditional bar food.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Salvage Yard Challenge
Owner Joe Junck displays the two-pound hamburger patty used in the Salvage Yard Challenge prior to cooking at Junkyard Pub 'N Grub in Hinton, Iowa, on Sept. 9, 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
McDonald's Bacon Smokehouse
McDonald's Bacon Smokehouse Burger gets its "smokiness" was featured in a Weekender taste test.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Wheelhouse BBQ bacon burger
Served with house-made chips, The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill's BBQ Bacon burger has a seared beef patty, Applewood bacon, a creamy cole slaw and haystack onion strips inside a toasted Brioche bun.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Village Idiot burger
The Village Idiot Burger is seen at Castle Pub & Grill in Sioux City on May 12, 2017.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Main + Abbey pub burger
The Main + Abbey pub burger, shown in April 2017, is made with a house-ground patty, shallots, Cambozola cheese, kale, heirloom tomatoes and a cracked pepper and Parmesan aioli on a Kaiser roll.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Mad Town Booga
Topped with slow-roasted corned beef, crispy fried onions, Thousand Island dressing and your choice of cheese, the Mad Town Booga is one of the creatively named Angus beef burgers available at Tanner's Bar & Grill.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
P’s Big Beefy Burger
P's Pizza House's Big Beefy Burger, shown here in January 2017, is topped with roast beef, provolone cheese, a fried onion and a tangy bistro sauce.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Gud n Free
The house burger is seen at Gud n Free in Sioux City on July 12, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
George's burger
Lola Reinert, 7, eats a hamburger at George's Hot Dog Shop in Sioux City on June 15, 2016.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Woudstra Meat Market
Chad Borchers, smokehouse manager at Woudstra Meat Market, stacks the hamburger patties in Orange City, Iowa, on April 7, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City Hy-Vee
Tim Schieull, store director of the South Sioux City Hy-Vee, grills hamburgers during the Law Enforcement Appreciation Tailgate Party prior to the Morningside-Briar Cliff football game in 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Ickey Nickel burgers
Burgers at Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, from top, lasagna burger, jalapeno burger, and bacon and cheese burger, are seen July 24, 2015.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Jalapeno pepperjack stuffed burger
Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill cook Kenny Crampton said his jalapeno pepperjack-stuffed burger, shown in 2015, was acquiring plenty of fans.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Jolly Rogers anchor burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and cheese, the Anchor Burger iswas among Jolly Rogers' most popular menu items, manager Nick Long said in a 2015 interview.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Pop-N-Docs
Alex Jank cooks a hamburger at Pop-N-Docs in Decatur, Neb in 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Lue's Cheeseburger
A Lue's Cheeseburger is shown in 2015 at The Ritz at Arnolds Park, which brought it out of retirement from the former Lue's Driftwood in Okoboji.
Tim Gallagher
Clyde's steakhouse burger
A steakhouse burger at Clyde's Pub and Grill is pictured April 18, 2014, in Sioux City.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Cody's Homestead
Cody's Homestead cook Crystal Monk retrieves a chicken fillet to place on the homemade hamburger bun at the restaurant in Elk Point, South Dakota on March 6, 2014.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Minervas veggie burger
A veggie burger with whole grain chips is shown at Minerva's in Sioux City in 2013.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Fair burgers
Grant Streck, of Moville, Iowa, serves a sample of his Best in Show no-mess mushroom and Swiss hamburgers during a cookout contest at the Woodbury County Fair in 2013.
Nate Robson
Kahill's Wagyu Burger
Seen in 2013 is the Wagyu Burger by executive chef Ryan Devitt at Kahill's Chophouse in South Sioux City.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Red Bones Burger
A Red Bones Burger is served up at Red Bones Café in Sioux City on May 17, 2013.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Iowa Cattlemen's Association
Ted Paulsrud and Kevin Carstensen of the Iowa Cattlemen's Association, cook hamburgers at the Tyson Events Center in 2012.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Picnic burger
Jaiden Beaulieu, 9, Sioux City, bites into a hamburger during a free public picnic featuring burgers made with the Lean Finely Textured Beef from BPI at the Tyson Events Center parking lot in March 2012.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Rick Perry burger
Then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry eats a hamburger made with lean finely textured beef following a press conference March 29, 2012, in South Sioux City. The press conference was held to defend Beef Products Inc's. lean finely textured beef product.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Iron Hill burger
This 2012 photo shows a barbecue burger at Iron Hill Bar & Grill, located in Sioux City's Southern Hills Mall.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Labor Day Picnic
Wendell Shearer puts ketchup on his hamburger on Sept. 5, 2011, as part of the Northwest Iowa Labor Council Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park.
Journal photo by Laura Wehde
Town House burger
Kerrie Curry, owner of Curry's Town House Cafe on Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City is pictured in 2011 showing off a Town House burger and fries.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Clyde's Grill and Pub
A burger and fries at Clyde's Grill and Pub are shown in this 2011 photo.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Dugout Bar and Grill
Michelle Kane, a cook at The Dugout Bar & Grill in Ute, Iowa, prepares burgers, fries and specials like pan fried chicken during lunch hour on March 24, 2011.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Tailgate food
Ponca High School boosters Tracy Anderson, right and Dan Krause flip burgers for hungry game fans prior to a game against Hartington Cedar Catholic on Sept. 23, 2010, in Ponca, Neb.
Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga