Despite last minute scrambling, Bernstein said this year's SITP will please music fans

Similarly, the Abe Stage -- a showcase for a diverse line-up of contemporary music -- will be in a new location, according to organizer Jason Reinert.

"We will be on the (Stone Park Blvd.) north end of Grandview Park, near the playground equipment," Reinert explained. "In addition to be having more shade, this location will allow for more socially distancing."

While acts for the Abe Stage and supplemental SITP performers have yet to be announced, Bernstein is pleased with the festival's headliners.

"Of course, we are John Fogerty fans," he said of the former Creedence Clearwater Revival lead singer. "He was slated to perform at SITP last year, before we canceled it."

Bernstein is just as impressed by AJR, a band of multi-instrumental brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met.

"You may not know their name but you know their music," he said of the band, which have had such singles as "I'm Ready," "Burn the House Down" and "Bang!" "Over the past few years, (AJR) have been a hit factory."

Booking an up-and-coming act as AJR is important to SITP.