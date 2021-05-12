Despite last minute scrambling, Bernstein said this year's SITP will please music fans

SIOUX CITY -- Even though it will be here in less than eight weeks, Dave Bernstein was still working out the kinks for this year's Saturday in the Park (SITP).
"We're doing the best we can to make it amazing but we're still scrambling," Bernstein, SITP organizer and cofounder, said during a Wednesday news conference at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem.
That is due to COVID concerns, which means the outdoor music festival will be held on two consecutive days at Grandview Park instead of its usual Saturday-only format.
Bernstein this decision was made to keep crowds down to a minimum for event, taking place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. July 2 and 2 to 10:30 p.m. July 3.
Indie pop band AJR will headline July 2's show at Grandview Park's Bandshell while legendary rocker will be the headline on July 3. A fireworks show is slated at the conclusion of Fogerty's show.
Another way that SITP will limited attendance is through the distribution of free tickets. Also in keeping with Center for Disease Control & Prevention, masks will be required.
While such SITP mainstays as Arts Alley and the Kid's Zone are set to continue, other activities will be impacted due to Grandview Park's ongoing water tower replacement project.
In place of a beer garden, the city will erect temporary six-foot-high fencing, allowing organizers to serve beer in the entire park while keeping the Kid's Zone a family-friendly, alcohol-free area.
Similarly, the Abe Stage -- a showcase for a diverse line-up of contemporary music -- will be in a new location, according to organizer Jason Reinert.
"We will be on the (Stone Park Blvd.) north end of Grandview Park, near the playground equipment," Reinert explained. "In addition to be having more shade, this location will allow for more socially distancing."
While acts for the Abe Stage and supplemental SITP performers have yet to be announced, Bernstein is pleased with the festival's headliners.
"Of course, we are John Fogerty fans," he said of the former Creedence Clearwater Revival lead singer. "He was slated to perform at SITP last year, before we canceled it."
Bernstein is just as impressed by AJR, a band of multi-instrumental brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met.
"You may not know their name but you know their music," he said of the band, which have had such singles as "I'm Ready," "Burn the House Down" and "Bang!" "Over the past few years, (AJR) have been a hit factory."
Booking an up-and-coming act as AJR is important to SITP.
Indeed, Bernstein compared it to 2011, when Cee Lo Green was a co-headliner with the bluesy Ben Harper. Or in 2015, when Foster the People were on the same bill as soul legend Aretha Franklin.
"Acts like AJR will allow SITP to remain relevant for the next 30 years," Bernstein said.
Despite the last-minute scrambling, Bernstein knows how vital the event will be.
"This year will be one of the most important years in our 30-year history," he said. "Now more than ever it's critical that we get back out in Grandview Park and produce SITP in a responsible and enjoyable way."
"Plus the event will provide something we all have so desperately been missing: SITP and free live music," he added.