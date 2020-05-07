Despite visit from Vice President, Iowa faith leaders urge against in-person services

“In the midst of long lines at food pantries, long lines in the emergency rooms, and long lines in the grocery stores, we lament our losses, but we also rise up to the challenge as people of faith to care for all those who are suffering at this time,” wrote Bishop Laurie Haller, Iowa Conference of The United Methodist Church. “As our national leaders live in denial of the extent of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we stand strong in diligently practicing social distancing and refraining from in-house worship at the same time as we advocate for the safety of those who are most vulnerable: the elderly, the poor, our health care professionals, the immigrant workers in our meat-packing plants, and our farmers."