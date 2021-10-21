Diocese of Sioux City's Catholic Schools preparing for new strategic planning effort

SIOUX CITY -- The Diocese of Sioux City's Catholic school system will be preparing for "Illuminating our Path," a new 5-year strategic planning effort with a kickoff event Nov. 11.

Coming out of COVID-19 concerns for the past two academic years, Superintendent Patty Lansink said the time is right to lay out plans for the future of the diocese's Catholic schools.

"Given all the changes that have happened, we need to move forward and focus on the right things," she said.

For several months, Lansink and the diocesan Catholic Schools Office has been working with the Meitler Group, a Milwaukee-based consulting organization that helps to foster diocesan strategic plans.

A large amount of financial, academic, enrollment, census and sacramental data has been collected by the Meitler team, regarding the Catholic parishes, schools and communities in northwest Iowa.

The Catholic Schools Office selected the theme Illuminating Our Path to represent the process itself, acknowledging the faith and academic formation of each student in the diocesan schools. A logo with a winding path illuminated with light was created to illustrate the theme and goals for the school and the strategic plan.

"'Illuminating our Path' has a few important interpretations," Lansink said. "We are creating a path for the future for our schools with attainable and meaningful goals. Secondly, Catholic schools help form students and walk with them on their academic and spiritual journey. Finally, we are all ion the path of life, illuminated by the light of Christ, something we want to always keep in the forefront."

