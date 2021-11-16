'Disney on Ice' hits Sioux City in Feb. 2022

SIOUX CITY -- Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be bringing audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and the marigold bridge in "Disney on Ice present Into the Magic," for six performance at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Feb. 17 - 20, 2022.

In addition to Mickey and Minnie Mouse, beloved Disney characters from "Moana," "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" will be on ice.

"Disney on Ice"-preferred customers can purchase tickets before it goes on sale to the public. Otherwise, tickets will be on sale at the Primebank Box Office, online at tysoneventscenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

