'Disney on Ice' returning to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be returning to Sioux City after 10 years to bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in "Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic."
an action-packed extravaganza, which features Disney's Moana, Frozen, coco and Beauty and the Beast, will come to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, from Feb. 17 - 20, 2022.
Tickets are available online at the Primebank Box Office, TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today