 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Disney on Ice' returning to the Tyson Events Center

  • 0
disney on ice into the magic
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be returning to Sioux City after 10 years to bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in "Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic." 

an action-packed extravaganza, which features Disney's Moana, Frozen, coco and Beauty and the Beast, will come to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, from Feb. 17 - 20, 2022.

Tickets are available online at the Primebank Box Office, TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple gets engaged at Australian aquarium with help of seal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News