'Disney Princess -- The Concert' to enchant the Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- "Disney Princess -- The Concert" will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Dec. 4.
"Be Our Guest" as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical music director and enchanting Price celebrate all of Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today