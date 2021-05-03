 Skip to main content
'Disney Princess -- The Concert' to enchant the Orpheum Theatre
'Disney Princess -- The Concert' to enchant the Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- "Disney Princess -- The Concert" will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Dec. 4.

"Be Our Guest" as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical music director and enchanting Price celebrate all of Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.

