'Disney Princess -- The Concert' to enchant the Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- "Disney Princess -- The Concert" will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Dec. 4.

"Be Our Guest" as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical music director and enchanting Price celebrate all of Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.