Disney's 'Bluey''s first live stage show coming to the Orpheum

bluey's big play
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies. The much-loved Heeler family will be bringing the live show, "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on June 23, 2023.

A stage adaptation of Disney Channel's Emmy Award-winning animated series, "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" features puppetry, live actors and iconic sets.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office. 

