District Health Department's Grieme and Brock selected as Mardi Gras Parade grand marshals

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department's Kevin Grieme and Tyler Brock have been named the Grand Marshals for the Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade.

The parade, presented by the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City, will begin at the Tyson Events Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, making a left turn out of the parking lot onto Pierce St., continuing onto Pierce before turning right on Third Street, ending on Iowa Street.

Grieme has been the director of the Siouxland District Health Department for 10 years. Brock has been on staff at Siouxland District Health Department since 1997, serving most recently as its Deputy Director.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Tyler as this year's Mardi Gras Parade Marshals," Tim Savona, general manager of the Orpheum Theatre and the Tyson Events Center, said. "This is a small token of our appreciation to celebrate the hard work and dedication the entire Siouxland District Health Department has provided our community during the pandemic."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.