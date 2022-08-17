Dixon County accident results in one death

NEWCASTLE, Neb. — One person has died following an accident that occurred Monday morning, three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 12.

At around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 220 on Highway 12.

A westbound Honda Civic with one occupant, collided on Highway 12 with an eastbound semi-truck with one occupant. The driver of the Honda Civic was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Names are not being released at this time.

An investigation into this accident is continuing by the Dixon County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Dixon County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Newcastle Fire & Rescue all responded to this accident.