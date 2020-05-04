You are the owner of this article.
Dixon County reports one new case of COVID-19
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. An employee of Wells Enterprises corporate center in Le Mars has tested positive for the virus, according to a press release from the company. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

WAYNE,  Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health District reported one new positive case of novel coronavirus Sunday evening.

The individual is a male under the age of 20 and lives in Dixon County. The public health investigation has begun to find close contacts to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health District represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

There have been 265 COVID-19 tests reported for people in the public health district. Out of 25 positive cases, 4 have come from Cedar, 13 have come from Dixon, 6 have come from Thurston and 2 have come from Wayne.

212 tests have come back negative while 28 tests are currently pending.

