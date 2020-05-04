Dixon County reports one new case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health District reported one new positive case of novel coronavirus Sunday evening.

The individual is a male under the age of 20 and lives in Dixon County. The public health investigation has begun to find close contacts to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health District represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

There have been 265 COVID-19 tests reported for people in the public health district. Out of 25 positive cases, 4 have come from Cedar, 13 have come from Dixon, 6 have come from Thurston and 2 have come from Wayne.

212 tests have come back negative while 28 tests are currently pending.

