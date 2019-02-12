SIOUX CITY --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of statewide town hall meetings, including three in Northwest Iowa, to take input on possible changes to hunting regulations.
A DNR release on Tuesday said department staff will share updates on recently completed hunting seasons and discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations.
“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the hunting seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” DNR Wildlife Bureau leader Todd Bishop said.
Bishop said the feedback shared by Iowans will be helpful in working through the rules process. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during an upcoming public meeting for consideration.
Two local meetings will be held on Feb. 26. One will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, in Okoboji, and another will take place at 7 p.m. at the Sac County Conservation Center at Hagge Park, 2970 280th St., in Sac City.
The third meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, at the Lakeport Gun Club, 3089 Calhoun Ave., in Salix.