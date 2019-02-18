Try 1 month for 99¢
A person crosses 10th Street near Pierce in downtown Sioux City Monday. Sioux City received about six-inches of snow over the weekend and the National Weather Service predicts the area to receive four or more inches of additional snow Tuesday night through Wednesday. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Over the course of the past few days, Sioux City received nearly six inches of snow.

However, Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said don't put away the shovels yet.

"The forecast for Monday and Tuesday calls for cold, dry conditions," he said. "A new snow band will arrive in Siouxland Tuesday night, mainly after 7 p.m."

Although meteorologists are still looking at forecast models, Murray said Siouxland is looking at "moderate snowfall" from this system.

So, how is Murray defining "moderate?"

"Potentially, around 3 inches of new snow accumulations for Tuesday night," he said. "Plus, another inch is possible for Wednesday."

Indeed, this is likely to be a pattern for the remainder of the week. One day will be dry while the next day will bring new snow.

"Chances are the snow will stay on the ground for a while," Murray said. "With highs in the 20s and lows in the teens, we won't see any melting going on for the coming week."

