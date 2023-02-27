SIOUX CITY -- The legendary Doobie Brothers will be bringing their 50th anniversary tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on June 17.

The Doobie Brothers, who are four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are back on the road with members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee for the first time in more than 25 years.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at PrimbankTix.com, TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.