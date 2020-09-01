Dordt creates a test-optional admissions pilot program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University will have a one-year pilot program where first-year and transfer applicants will not need to submit standardized test scores when applying to the school.

"COVID-19 has had a large impact on ACT or SAT test taking which, in turn, impacts the recommended college application timeline," admissions director Greg Van Dyke explained. "By going test-optional this year, students have more flexibility and we can alleviate some of the stress students might experience during the college application process."

Applicants who are enrolled in an accredited public or private high school in the United States and have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher will be able to apply to Dordt without a test score. Home-schooled or international students will still be required to submit a test score, such as the ACT, SAT, CLT or TOEFL.

Also, students who don't meet the 3.2 GPA requirement and don't have an ACT/SAT score can apply through a provisional admissions process.

To learn more about applying Dordt, visit dordt.edu/apply.

