Dordt University to hold classes on campus this fall
Dordt University to hold classes on campus this fall

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University plans to hold classes on campus for the fall 2020 semester.

This includes plans to reopen on-campus dorms and apartments, dining halls, the recreational center and other facilities that are currently closed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university will adhere to state and federal guidelines to protect the health of students, employees and the greater Sioux Center community.

"We can't wait to welcome our students back to campus this fall," Dordt president Dr. Erik Hoekstra said in a statement on Thursday. 

As an institution of higher education to the Reformed Christian perspective, Dordt University equips students, faculty, alumni and the broader community to work towards Christ-centered renewal in all aspects of contemporary life.

