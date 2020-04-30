Dordt University to hold classes on campus this fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University plans to hold classes on campus for the fall 2020 semester.

This includes plans to reopen on-campus dorms and apartments, dining halls, the recreational center and other facilities that are currently closed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university will adhere to state and federal guidelines to protect the health of students, employees and the greater Sioux Center community.

"We can't wait to welcome our students back to campus this fall," Dordt president Dr. Erik Hoekstra said in a statement on Thursday.

As an institution of higher education to the Reformed Christian perspective, Dordt University equips students, faculty, alumni and the broader community to work towards Christ-centered renewal in all aspects of contemporary life.

