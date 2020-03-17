Dorothy Pecaut Center closes due to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is closed to the public until further notice.

All public programs, events, rentals, volunteer activities and groups were cancelled effective immediately on Tuesday.

The Nature Center's trails and its Nature Playscape will remain open for public use, although it is recommended that people practice social distancing and staying home if they're feeling ill.

Woodbury County Parks are open to hiking, fishing, bird-watching and for general recreation. Pressurized water systems and facilities are not available. However, cabin rentals at Snyder Bend Park and Southwood Conservation Area are open.

Programs and facility updates are available at woodburyparks.org.

