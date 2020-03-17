You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dorothy Pecaut Center closes due to coronavirus concerns
View Comments

Dorothy Pecaut Center closes due to coronavirus concerns

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Opened in 1995, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., regularly hosts special, nature-oriented presentations, classes and exhibits. 

Situated in Stone State Park's Loess Hills, the Center regularly hosts seasonal programming -- with winter-themed activities when it's cold out and summer-themed events for the hot season. Animal and plant life is a regular focus. 

Visitors have access to interactive prairie, wetland and woodland exhibits, live native reptile and fish exhibits, Loess Hills natural history exhibits, a bird-viewing area, butterfly and wildflower gardens and 14,000 square feet of classroom, exhibit and office space. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is closed to the public until further notice.

All public programs, events, rentals, volunteer activities and groups were cancelled effective immediately on Tuesday.

The Nature Center's trails and its Nature Playscape will remain open for public use, although it is recommended that people practice social distancing and staying home if they're feeling ill.

Woodbury County Parks are open to hiking, fishing, bird-watching and for general recreation. Pressurized water systems and facilities are not available. However, cabin rentals at Snyder Bend Park and Southwood Conservation Area are open. 

Programs and facility updates are available at woodburyparks.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News