Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center announces special holiday hours

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday.

The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.

The nature center will open its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Dawn Snyder

Snyder
