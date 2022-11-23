Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center opts for special holiday hours

SIOUX CITY — Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday.
The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.
The nature center will open its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Abu Bekr Shriners: Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and continuing until Nov. 26, people may purchase $1 raffle tickets in order to win sponsored Christmas trees which contain prizes or gifts valued at a minimum of $500.
In honor of Native American Heritage Month in November, vintage textiles will be showcased at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., starting Saturday. "Navajo Rugs, 1910-1977" will be on displayed until March 5, 2023.