Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center opts for special holiday hours

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

The Woodbury County Conservation Board's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is shown. 

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY — Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday.

The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.

The nature center will open its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Woodbury County naturalists begin installing posts for a Tale Trail being constructed along a half-mile trail at the Woodbury County Conservation Board's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Boards posted along the trail will feature a page out of a children's book and is designed to encourage reading about nature while hiking on the grounds of the nature center.
Dawn Snyder

Snyder
