Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center slated to reopen June 30

SIOUX CITY -- The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will open with limited hours, beginning June 30. The 4500 Sioux River Road facility had been closed to the public since March due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Nature Center's new limited hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed to visitors on Sundays and Mondays but the trails and Nature Playscape will remain open. In addition, it will be closed on July 3 and July 4 to observe the Independence Day holiday.

Education Program Director Dawn Snyder said no more than 30 people will be allowed inside the facility at one time and it will remain closed to rentals and group events.

While there are currently no scheduled group tours or private events, in-person educational programs for small groups will resume with limitations in July. Some hands-on components have been removed or temporarily closed.

The Nature Center will have additional hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility and social distancing practices will be enforced.

For more information, visit woodburyparks.org or call 712-258-0838.

