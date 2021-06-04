Downtown LIVE! summer concert series lineup announced

SIOUX CITY -- Organizers of Sioux City's Downtown LIVE! summer concert series on Friday announced the lineup of acts for this year.
The Friday night concert series is returning this summer after a hiatus last year caused by the pandemic.
The first show is June 18 with Rex Granite Band, a blues group out of Omaha.
There will be a performance every Friday through Aug. 6, except July 2. Admission is $3 each week and the performances begin at 6 p.m. The shows are held outside the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
The remainder of the lineup is as follows:
-- Lilly Hiatt on June 25
-- Mike Zito Band on July 9
-- Henhouse Prowlers on July 16
-- Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations on July 23
-- Laura Rain & The Caesars on July 30
-- Indigenous on Aug. 6