Downtown LIVE! summer concert series lineup announced
Downtown LIVE! summer concert series lineup announced

People sit on the lawn during Downtown Live outside the Sioux City Public Museum in this 2017 Journal file photo. The concert series is returning this summer, with a lineup announced Friday. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Organizers of Sioux City's Downtown LIVE! summer concert series on Friday announced the lineup of acts for this year. 

The Friday night concert series is returning this summer after a hiatus last year caused by the pandemic. 

The first show is June 18 with Rex Granite Band, a blues group out of Omaha. 

There will be a performance every Friday through Aug. 6, except July 2. Admission is $3 each week and the performances begin at 6 p.m. The shows are held outside the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. 

The remainder of the lineup is as follows: 

-- Lilly Hiatt on June 25

-- Mike Zito Band on July 9

-- Henhouse Prowlers on July 16

-- Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations on July 23

-- Laura Rain & The Caesars on July 30

-- Indigenous on Aug. 6

