Downtown LIVE! summer concert series lineup announced

SIOUX CITY -- Organizers of Sioux City's Downtown LIVE! summer concert series on Friday announced the lineup of acts for this year.

The Friday night concert series is returning this summer after a hiatus last year caused by the pandemic.

The first show is June 18 with Rex Granite Band, a blues group out of Omaha.

There will be a performance every Friday through Aug. 6, except July 2. Admission is $3 each week and the performances begin at 6 p.m. The shows are held outside the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The remainder of the lineup is as follows:

-- Lilly Hiatt on June 25

-- Mike Zito Band on July 9

-- Henhouse Prowlers on July 16

-- Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations on July 23

-- Laura Rain & The Caesars on July 30

-- Indigenous on Aug. 6

