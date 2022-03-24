Downtown Sioux City skywalk gets added color with "Gallery in the Sky" festival

SIOUX CITY -- Whenever Jessica Hammond comes across an empty wall, she sees a blank art canvas.

And in downtown Sioux City's more-than-two-miles-long skywalk, there is plenty of space for public art.

That is the concept behind the inaugural Gallery in the Sky skywalk art festival, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the indoor skywalks between Fourth and Fifth streets along Nebraska and Pierce streets.

"Every September for the past three years, we've had an Alley Art Festival to beautify downtown streets," Hammond, an artist who exhibits under the name of "Brutal Doodles," explained. "Skywalks are essentially indoor streets, with thousands of daily pedestrians. We thought let's beautify them as well."

This made sense to Downtown Partners and Vangarde Arts, who are the official sponsors of the free event. Plus artists at Art SUX, Gallery 103 and Three Rivers jumped at the chance to bring color to the beige skywalk walls.

But "The Enchanted Forest" -- a 48-foot-long mural conceived by Hammond and Kitty Hart (aka "Kitty Kitty Bang Bang) -- had several collaborators.

"We had multiple teams from Sioux City schools and the Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission to help us out," Hammond said. "They did a great job."

Specifically, the kids filled in Hammond's and Hart's pencil outlines of an urban forest.

"In addition to leaf and tree-shaped designs, Kitty outlined an oversized chipmunk while I added an extra large frog," Hammond said. "In any enchanted forest, you need some critters."

Between now and Saturday, Hammond and Hart will add other critters like snakes and snails plus some sparkly stars.

In addition to live mural art, there will be a juried art show, an art sale, musical buskers as well as The Bridge Bar -- a pop-up shop selling everything from soda to wine to beer to snacks -- in the skywalk.

"We want Gallery in the Sky to be a family-friendly event that will encourage people to check out not only downtown art galleries but also the Sioux City Art Center and the Sioux City Public Museum," Hammond said.

Plus she is anxious to turn the skywalk art festival into an annual event.

"We do have more than two miles of blank space to fill up," Hammond said. "We'll be busy for years to come."

