Downtown Skywalk Art Show looking for artists

SIOUX CITY -- The first Gallery in the Sky Skywalk Art Festival will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 26 in the skywalks above the alleyways between Fourth, Fifth, Pierce and Nebraska Streets.

A partnership between Downtown Partners, along with area artists and galleries, Gallery in the Sky is bringing Sioux City's skywalks to life with brand-new murals by local artists, art vendors and a juried art gallery show.

Inspired by the Alley Art Festival, Gallery in the Sky was created to beautify the city's indoor "streets" with art and is part of an ongoing effort to enhance walkability between the downtown businesses.

"This is going to be a fantastic display of art from our community," Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote. "With a permanent murals being created to stounding local artists displaying and selling their works, it will be an exciting day in the downtown skywalk."

Artists wanting to take part, must register at downtownsiouxcity.com before March 4.

