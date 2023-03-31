SIOUX CITY — After Monday, April 27, Sioux City residents who use the Walgreens pharmacy at 100 Pierce St. will need to find another option.

The drugstore chain announced in a letter and confirmed over the phone that the downtown pharmacy is ceasing operations on that day but the front-end store operations will continue. Customers can still get prescriptions filled at the other Walgreens pharmacy locations in Sioux City: 1900 Hamilton Blvd. and 4650 Morningside Ave.

Walgreens pharmacy closing The pharmacy inside this Walgreens store at 100 Pierce St. is slated to close on Monday, April 27, 2023. The store is shown in Sioux City, Iow…

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause but hope to make the transition as seamless as possible," Walgreens said in the letter.

In total, Walgreens operates about 9,000 locations throughout the United States.