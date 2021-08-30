Dr. Steven Meyer awarded Humanitarian Award for Tanzanian outreach

DAKOTA DUNES -- Dakota Dunes-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Meyer was awarded the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Humanitarian Award at the AAOS's annual meeting in San Diego, Monday.

Meyer, whose ongoing humanitarian works in Tanzania was being recognized, initially received the award in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AAOS conference was canceled.

In 1996, Meyer founded Siouxland Tanzania Education Medical Ministries (STEMM). He and a team have made several trips, offering ongoing assistance to the children of the African country. In addition, the ministry has also trained Tanzanian doctors, built roads and provided other opportunities over the years.

In 2017, 35 occupants were killed in a school bus crash, near Karatu, Tanzania. Three children survived the crash, were flown to Sioux City, where CNOS doctors operated on them at MercyOne Medical Center.

The children, nicknamed "Miracle Kids," were able to return to their homes in three months.

"(Meyer) embodies what it means to be a selfless, compassionate and caring human being," CNOS CEO Nolan Lubarski said. "His persistent efforts to provide high quality healthcare services to the underserved is a testament to his mission-driven career."

