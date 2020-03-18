Due to COVID-19 concerns, treasurer's office will limit access in lobby

SIOUX CITY -- Due to coronavirus concerns, the Woodbury County Treasurer Michael Clayton's office is encouraging customers to renew their vehicles and pay property taxes through the mail or online at woodburycountyiowa.gov/departments/treasurer-properties.

Beginning Wednesday, the 822 Douglas St. office's south side drive-up window will be open for renewals only If you have a your tax stub and a check written for the correct amount, you can drop it off at the drive-up window.

There is also a drop box next to the drive-up window. Payments for vehicle renewals and taxes will also be accepted there.

For anyone who has a title transfer or other title work, the treasurer office's lobby will be limited to the number of clerks available at the time. The doors will be locked and customers will be let in as clerk as become available.

The offices will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m., daily for lunch and cleaning.

Customers are encouraged to call the Treasurer's Office at 712-279-6495 for more information.

