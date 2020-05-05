Due to COVID-19 concerns, Monster X Tour cancels Tyson Events Center date

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Monster X Tour that was scheduled for May 9 at the Tyson Events Center has been canceled
All tickets purchased for the event will refunded at the point of purchase. Credit card purchases will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase. Cash or check purchases can be refunded by contacting the Tyson's Primebank box office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6.
