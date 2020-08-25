 Skip to main content
Due to heat, Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School will dismiss two hours early
SIOUX CITY -- Due to the heat, Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School will be dismissing two hours early. While the new Hunt School is currently under construction, students are currently in a non-air conditioned building.

