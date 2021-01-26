 Skip to main content
Due to snow, Sioux City's garbage and recycling will be delayed by a day
SIOUX CITY -- Due to nearly 6 inches of snow falling in Sioux City, Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collection by one day.

If a Sioux Cityan's regular collection day is on Tuesday, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead. This one-day delay will continue for the remainder of the week.

The City of Sioux City reminds residents that garbage cars must be stored off of the right-of-way and be removed within 24 hours after collection. 

Also snow-related, Sioux City Transit will only be traveling on Priority One (plowed streets) until further notice. 

