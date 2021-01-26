Due to snow, Sioux City's garbage and recycling will be delayed by a day

SIOUX CITY -- Due to nearly 6 inches of snow falling in Sioux City, Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collection by one day.
If a Sioux Cityan's regular collection day is on Tuesday, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead. This one-day delay will continue for the remainder of the week.
The City of Sioux City reminds residents that garbage cars must be stored off of the right-of-way and be removed within 24 hours after collection.
Also snow-related, Sioux City Transit will only be traveling on Priority One (plowed streets) until further notice.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today