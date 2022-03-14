Dumkrieger announces bid for Woodbury Board of Supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY -- Jeremy Dumkrieger, chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party since 2016, announced he is running for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
Dumkrieger, who is also a teacher, husband and father of two, said he will be seeking election for the District Two seat on the Board.
"Every issue the Board of Supervisors deals with affects kids and families," he said in a statement, released Sunday night. "Poverty and trauma in Woodbury County is our real crisis and we need to create an environment where kids can grow and learn with an end goal of creating productive citizens who want to stay and raise families of their own."