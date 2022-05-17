NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Emergency crews battled an early morning blaze at a North Sioux City business on Tuesday.
The fire occurred at Sioux Laundry, 510 Centennial Drive.
The business had already been the site of a previous fire. On Nov. 11, 2020, Sioux Laundry received moderate damage to it's interior due to dryer heat.
Sioux Laundry provides services to area hospitals, medical facilities, restaurants and other businesses and industries.
Check back to siouxcityjournal.com got additional information on this breaking story.
