SIOUX CITY -- Groundbreaking magician Reza will bring his "Edge of Illusion" act to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on Sept. 22.
Don't expect rabbits out of hats. Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert-style of magic show to audiences around the globe.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
