Eighth annual Ickey Nickel festival takes place on Saturday

Every year, Nickel Fest continues to become a more well-known local event.

The annual festival, named in honor of the establishment hosting the event, the Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st St., features local music and other outdoor on-site festivities that provide a wonderful atmosphere for the Sioux City community. And no matter how much the festival changes, it always will be about the local performers.

"It's all about the original, local music," said Lucas Mosher, organizer of the festival. "Always has been, and always will be."

The festival is on Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m. and is free for all ages.

The local bands performing this year's festival are Among Machines, At the Alter, Great Odin's Raven, Bearwithus, and Electric Psychedelic Robot. The band headlining the event will be Evandale, a hard rock band from Omaha, Nebraska. Mosher said that Evandale is the biggest headliner the festival's ever had.

"To have this many local bands is huge," he said.

And despite lingering pandemic concerns, this year's festival will run as normal. Social distancing will be encouraged, but their will be no protocols or mask mandates.

"We're going to treat it as any other event," Mosher said.