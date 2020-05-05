You are the owner of this article.
Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Woodbury County; 63 new cases reported
breaking

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. An employee of Wells Enterprises corporate center in Le Mars has tested positive for the virus, according to a press release from the company. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- An elderly woman (age 81+) has died as a result of COVID-19, Siouxland District Health confirmed on Tuesday.

This brings Woodbury County's confirmed death count for the novel coronavirus up to three. 

District health reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, a total of 91 hospitalizations, 38 hospital discharges and 313 recoveries. 

Out of 4,053 total tests completed, 1,315 have come back positive and 2,738 have come back negative.

