Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Woodbury County; 63 new cases reported

SIOUX CITY -- An elderly woman (age 81+) has died as a result of COVID-19, Siouxland District Health confirmed on Tuesday.
This brings Woodbury County's confirmed death count for the novel coronavirus up to three.
District health reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, a total of 91 hospitalizations, 38 hospital discharges and 313 recoveries.
Out of 4,053 total tests completed, 1,315 have come back positive and 2,738 have come back negative.
