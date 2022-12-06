 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Electro-metal punk band Powerman 5000 to play Anthem

powerman 5000
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Electro-metal punk band Powerman 5000 is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., for a performance on March 11, 2023.

Powerman 5000 and their trademark brand of electro-metal punk noise have delivered hits on both satellite and terrestrial radio. With sales of more than 3 million singles, they continue to push creative boundaries and defy musical categories.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and over.

