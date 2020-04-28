Elk Point business reports employee who tested positive for COVID-19

×
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ELK POINT, S.D. -- A employee of Thermo Bond Buildings, LLC has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a news release dated April 24.
Thermo Bond Buildings said it is offering its full and unqualified support for the employee, who is currently not at work and who has received medical attention.
In addition, those who have had close contact with the individual were notified to ensure that they are self-monitoring for symptoms and, if appropriate, receiving medial attention and quarantining from others.
The company said it has temporarily closed its Elk Point plant, restricted access to its facility and will be cleaning and disinfecting the facility in accordance to Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
"The company is obtaining guidance from public health officials and will continue to monitor additional guidance as it becomes available," Thermo Bond Buildings wrote in a statement.
COVID-19: Chicken noodle soup warms the soul 1
Sid Shoemaker serves chicken noodle soup to Thomas Earl Hallowell, right, outside Wilbur Aalfs Library in downtown Sioux City. Hallowell said the global COVID-19 pandemic has made being homeless in the city more difficult.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Chicken noodle soup warms the soul 2
Joe Twidwell, right, holds the pan so Sid Shoemaker, left, can serve the last of the chicken noodle soup to people in need outside Wilbur Aalfs Library in downtown Sioux City. A group of community volunteers came together to provide for Siouxlanders experiencing homelessness after the Warming Shelter ended its season early due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Chicken noodle soup warms the soul 3
Sid Shoemaker hands a cup of chicken noodle soup to Chris Persinger outside Wilbur Aalfs Library in downtown Sioux City. Persinger, who recently became homeless, said he is concerned about contracting COVID-19 because he has diabetes and asthma.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Chicken noodle soup warms the soul
Sid Shoemaker hands a bottle of water to Jason Strom outside Wilbur Aalfs Library in downtown Sioux City. Strom is trying to survive his first year living on the streets.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Chicken noodle soup warms the soul
Dennis Brockhaus holds a plastic bag for Jason Strom, right, to keep donated supplies in. Brockhaus and other community volunteers are handing out food, bottled water and even toilet paper to Siouxlanders in need through April in Wilbur Aalfs Library's parking lot.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
2020 tax season
Maria Elena Herrera, general manager of Liberty Tax in downtown Sioux City, answers a client question about COVID-19 stimulus payments in her otherwise empty office. With the tax filing deadlines moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what is usually a busy filing season has been slow.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
2020 tax season
Maria Elena Herrera, general manager of Liberty Tax in downtown Sioux City, wipes a chair with sanitizer.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota County Testing 1
Jennifer Ankerstjerne, left, emergency response coordinator at the Dakota County Public Health Department, asks Nebraska Air National Guard SSgt Samantha Nice to add a name to the list of those to be tested, as members of a Nebraska National Guard's CERFP joint emergency response task force wait Tuesday to start testing residents for novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station. The guard members were anticipating testing about 50 Dakota County residents at the drive-thru site.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota County Testing 2
Nebraska Air National Guard A1C Cooper Blum, a member of a Nebraska National Guard CERFP joint emergency response task force, displays a sample test swab Tuesday before testing residents for novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota County Testing 3
Members of a Nebraska National Guard CERFP joint emergency response task force talk Tuesday before testing residents for novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota County Testing 4
Members of a Nebraska National Guard CERFP joint emergency response task force demonstrate decontamination procedures for the media Tuesday, before testing residents for novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota County Testing
Nebraska Air National Guard SSgt Samantha Nice, a member of a Nebraska National Guard CERFP joint emergency response task force, works at a bank of computers Tuesday before testing residents for novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota County Testing
Nebraska Air National Guard SSgt Samantha Nice, a member of a Nebraska National Guard's CERFP joint emergency response task force, works at a computer Tuesday before testing residents for novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Avé Medical Laser Spa blood test
Deb Hoesing, RN, gives a demonstration of a blood test Thursday at Avé Medical Laser Spa in downtown Sioux City. The clinic is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing through a partnership with a lab in Florida.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 paycheck protection loans
Ken Beekley, executive vice president of the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation, is shown in corporation's offices in downtown Sioux City on April 15. A number of Siouxland small businesses applied for forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program before it temporarily ran out of money.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 paycheck protection loans
Ken Beekley, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation, is shown in corporation's offices in downtown Sioux City on Wednesday. A U.S. Small Business Administration jobs stimulus package, the Paycheck Protection Program, offered forgivable loans to small businesses before it ran out of money last week.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 paycheck protection loans
Ken Beekley, executive vice president of the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation, is shown in corporation's offices in downtown Sioux City on Wednesday. A U.S. Small Business Administration jobs stimulus package, the Paycheck Protection Program, offered forgivable loans to small businesses before it ran out of money last week.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 testing 041720 1
A healthcare worker is shown Friday at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Sioux City. Four new cases of novel coronavirus in Woodbury County were reported Friday by the Siouxland District Health Department, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 27.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 testing 041720 2
A healthcare worker guides traffic Friday at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
