Elk Point business reports employee who tested positive for COVID-19

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A employee of Thermo Bond Buildings, LLC has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a news release dated April 24.

Thermo Bond Buildings said it is offering its full and unqualified support for the employee, who is currently not at work and who has received medical attention.

In addition, those who have had close contact with the individual were notified to ensure that they are self-monitoring for symptoms and, if appropriate, receiving medial attention and quarantining from others.

The company said it has temporarily closed its Elk Point plant, restricted access to its facility and will be cleaning and disinfecting the facility in accordance to Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.

"The company is obtaining guidance from public health officials and will continue to monitor additional guidance as it becomes available," Thermo Bond Buildings wrote in a statement.

