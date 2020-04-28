You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Elk Point business reports employee who tested positive for COVID-19
View Comments

Elk Point business reports employee who tested positive for COVID-19

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A employee of Thermo Bond Buildings, LLC has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a news release dated April 24.

Thermo Bond Buildings said it is offering its full and unqualified support for the employee, who is currently not at work and who has received medical attention.

In addition, those who have had close contact with the individual were notified to ensure that they are self-monitoring for symptoms and, if appropriate, receiving medial attention and quarantining from others.

The company said it has temporarily closed its Elk Point plant, restricted access to its facility and will be cleaning and disinfecting the facility in accordance to Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations. 

"The company is obtaining guidance from public health officials and will continue to monitor additional guidance as it becomes available," Thermo Bond Buildings wrote in a statement.

Metro Sioux City mayors seek public disclosure of locations with COVID-19 cases, spread
Wayne, Neb. grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Reynolds eases COVID-19 restaurant restrictions across Northwest Iowa except Woodbury County
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News