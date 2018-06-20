HAMBURG, Iowa -- An Elk Point, South Dakota man was jailed on misdemeanor and felony drug charges stemming from an automobile crash in southwestern Iowa that injured his passenger from Jefferson.
According to criminal complaints and an Iowa Department of Transportation press release, 40-year-old Aaron Keuck was driving a 2013 Ford Focus northbound on Interstate 29 shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle left the roadway, crossed the median and struck a rail along the southbound lane of I-29. Keuck's passenger, 26-year-old Steven Gross of Jefferson, South Dakota, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Grape Memorial Hospital by the Hamburg Ambulance.
Gross' condition was not immediately available.
After the accident, officers found three marijuana smoking devices in the vehicle -- one on the driver's seat, one on the driver's floor board and one in the center console, along with a marijuana grinder. Loose marijuana was found inside a backpack.
Keuck was arrested and taken to the Fremont County Jail, where a methamphetamine smoking device was found on him. He admitted to authorities that he had recently smoked marijuana, and according to the criminal complaint he had "red, bloodshot eyes and would fall into a hard sleep if not directly engaged in conversation."
He was charged with first offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.