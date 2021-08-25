Emerson, Neb. woman dies in rural Dakota County crash

RURAL DAKOTA COUNTY -- An Emerson, Neb. woman is dead following a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred at around 6:30 a.m. August 15.

Dakota County Sheriff deputies responded to the accident that occurred in the 1800 block of North Bluff Road. They discovered a white Ford Taurus had struck a tree before coming to a rest. The vehicle's one occupant, Elizabeth Figueroa, 28, died at the scene.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the cause of this accident is still under investigation at this time.

