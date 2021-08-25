 Skip to main content
Emerson, Neb. woman dies in rural Dakota County crash
RURAL DAKOTA COUNTY -- An Emerson, Neb. woman is dead following a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred at around 6:30 a.m. August 15.

Dakota County Sheriff deputies responded to the accident that occurred in the 1800 block of North Bluff Road. They discovered a white Ford Taurus had struck a tree before coming to a rest. The vehicle's one occupant, Elizabeth Figueroa, 28, died at the scene.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the cause of this accident is still under investigation at this time.

Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
