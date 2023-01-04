Encounter Center exhibit takes deep dive into city landmark

Exhibit takes dive into city landmark

SIOUX ITY — A new exhibit, “Spanning the Missouri River,” will open Jan. 10 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The exhibit will tell the full story of Sioux City’s Combination and Veterans Memorial Bridge, complete with accompanying historical photos.

The Encounter Center’s Assistant director Sara Olson was primarily responsible for the research, visual display and storytelling aspect of the “Spanning the Missouri River” exhibit.

“The exhibit furthers the Center’s mission to celebrate the history and stories of life along the Missouri River,” Olson said. “The river has always been at the epicenter of activity in the area and the Combination Bridge was the first structure to provide a reliable route across it.”

Eventually, it was replaced by the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge, which today, carries more than 30,000 vehicles per day.

The Berry Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

For more information, call 712-224-5242 or go to siouxcitylcic.com.

Ponca State Park to host ‘Birds N Breakfast’ getaway

PONCA, Neb. — Next month, bird lovers and romantics at heart will have an outdoorsy event option to choose for the weekends around Valentine’s Day.

Ponca State Park officials announced this week that there’s a special Valentine’s holiday getaway which includes a discount on lodging, complimentary wine or cider, breakfast in the Resource and Education Center and bird tours and counts.

“Birds N Breakfast takes place two weekends at Ponca State Park: February 10th-11th and February 17th-18th,” officials said.

Reservations can be made by contacting Ponca State Park.

Ponca State Park officials also shared news this week about 15 guests “rang in the New Year” at the recreation area by going for a Jan. 1 hike on the Old Oak Trail.