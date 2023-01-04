 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Encounter Center exhibit to tell story of Sioux City's Combination and Veterans Memorial Bridge

SIOUX CITY — A new exhibit, “Spanning the Missouri River,” will open Jan. 10 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The exhibit will tell the full story of Sioux City’s Combination and Veterans Memorial Bridge, complete with accompanying historical photos.

The Encounter Center’s Assistant director Sara Olson was primarily responsible for the research, visual display and storytelling aspect of the “Spanning the Missouri River” exhibit.

“The exhibit furthers the Center’s mission to celebrate the history and stories of life along the Missouri River,” Olson said. “The river has always been at the epicenter of activity in the area and the Combination Bridge was the first structure to provide a reliable route across it.”

Eventually, it was replaced by the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge, which today, carries more than 30,000 vehicles per day.

The Berry Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

For more information, call 712-224-5242 or go to siouxcitylcic.com.

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday

"We leave Tony's Pizza appreciating everyone that supported us and loved our pizza," a recent post from the restaurant said. A past contender in the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards, Tony's Pizza had recently expanded to include more options.

