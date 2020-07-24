Encounter Center to present 'Like a Woman' with its filmmaker Gail Mooney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Encounter Center presents ‘Like a Woman’

SIOUX CITY — The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting the film, “Like a Woman,” with director Gail Mooney, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

This will be an event that will take place outside of the 900 Larsen Park Road’s Encounter Center. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chair or blanket with the movie that starts at dusk.

Mooney, who also wrote “Like a Woman,” described the movie as being an inspirational look at women who are breaking barriers in male-dominated professions.

With film festivals either being cancelled or postponed, Mooney was afraid “Like a Woman” wouldn’t be seen by a wide audience. That’s when she decided to take the film on the road, doing grassroots screening under the stars in a socially distance way.

Mooney travels around the country in a small camper van with her film, a digital projector, a screen and a small sound system for gatherings of 25 people or less.

For more information on this or any other Encounter Center program, go to siouxcitylcic.com.

Alley Art Festival will return