Encounter Center to present 'Like a Woman' with its filmmaker Gail Mooney

Encounter Center presents ‘Like a Woman’
SIOUX CITY — The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting the film, “Like a Woman,” with director Gail Mooney, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
This will be an event that will take place outside of the 900 Larsen Park Road’s Encounter Center. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chair or blanket with the movie that starts at dusk.
Mooney, who also wrote “Like a Woman,” described the movie as being an inspirational look at women who are breaking barriers in male-dominated professions.
With film festivals either being cancelled or postponed, Mooney was afraid “Like a Woman” wouldn’t be seen by a wide audience. That’s when she decided to take the film on the road, doing grassroots screening under the stars in a socially distance way.
Mooney travels around the country in a small camper van with her film, a digital projector, a screen and a small sound system for gatherings of 25 people or less.
For more information on this or any other Encounter Center program, go to siouxcitylcic.com.
Alley Art Festival will return
SIOUX CITY — Alley Art Festival will return for a second year in downtown Sioux City in two months.
Vangarde Arts, in collaboration with Downtown Partners, on Friday announced the return of Alley Art Festival from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 26.
This street art festival gives local artists with a platform to demonstrate their skills, by creating murals in alleyways. Those will be located between Fourth, Fifth, Pierce, and Nebraska streets like last year, plus it is expanded to also take include Fourth Street between Pierce and Nebraska streets, as the spot to browse and purchase art from local vendors.
Organizers will monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and taking precaution in hosting Alley Art Festival.
The Alley Art Festival was created to reinvent urban spaces with art and is part of an ongoing effort to enhance walkability between the Historic Foueth and the Historic Pearl districts.
Last year, more than 20 artists took part.
Alley Arts Festival was the brainchild of Vangarde Arts owner Brent Stockton.
“We are excited to host the second annual Alley Art Festival. We had an overwhelming response last year,” Stockton said.
Admission is $5 at the gate. Food and beverage vendors will be present and live music will be included.
Mapleton man pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY — A Mapelton, Iowa, man who had a homemade bomb in his car has pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill his wife in downtown Sioux City.
Christopher Moyle, 41, entered his plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of explosive permit violation, possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices, domestic abuse assault and first-degree harassment.
Moyle is accused of texting his wife a picture of her car parked outside the Woodbury County Courthouse, where she was getting a protection order against him, on July 6 and threatened to shoot her. Moyle continued to send her text messages telling her it would be a blood bath in which she would be the first target if she sent police to stop him.
After police officers approached him, Moyle ran away and jumped in Perry Creek in an attempt to escape. Officers followed him into the water and took him into custody.
According to court documents, officers searching Moyle’s car found a severed deer head, an AR-15-style rifle containing 22 live rounds, two magazines full of ammunition and a homemade bomb containing gun powder, wooden nails, BBs and shot gun pellets.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
SIOUX CITY — A 30-year-old motorcycle driver was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.
At 11 p.m. Thursday, Sioux City Police responded to a report of a crash that occurred on the 1400 block of North Lewis Boulevard. Investigators say the driver of a blue 2015 Honda motorcycle left the roadway, striking a utility pole. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The name of the injured person is not being released and the incident remains under investigation.
2 men arrested after break-in
SIOUX CITY — Two Sioux City men were arrested following a burglary at a mid-city residence Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:32 p.m., police were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of Ingelside Avenue, where two males reportedly kicked in the back door. Both men gained entry, threatening to injure an adult male and female.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by police three blocks away.
Trey RedOwl, 28, was charged with second degree burglary, carrying a weapon, simple eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Thomas Jr., 28, was charged with second degree burglary and simple eluding.
The victims were not injured during the encounter. No further information is being released at this time.
